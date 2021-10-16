One dead in early Saturday crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in southwest Albuquerque. According to police, two vehicles were involved but police say it’s still unclear what may have caused the crash at Lead and Columbia.
Police say one person died at the scene and another was taken to the hospital. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. This story is developing.