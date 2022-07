ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is on scene of a fatal crash at Gibson Blvd. and Yale Blvd. Officials say the crash involves multiple vehicles and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says eastbound Gibson is closed at Yale. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.