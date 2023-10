ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a crash involving a stolen vehicle near San Pedro and Zuni.

According to APD, a stolen Kia was traveling eastbound on Bell Avenue when it ran through a stop sign, T-boned a BMW, and killed the front passenger.

Officials are investigating and said speed was a factor in the crash. They do not think that alcohol or drugs played a part.

There is one person in custody, APD reported.