One dead after shooting near Central and Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Albuquerque Thursday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department says they responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Cochiti Road and found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

APD says the man died on the scene. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.