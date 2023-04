ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal crash along Coors Blvd near Sequoia Rd. Friday morning. According to APD, officials say officers when arrived to the scene around 3 a.m. and found a semi-truck and car crashed.

They also found one person dead at the scene. Southbound and northbound Coors Blvd is blocked between St. Josephs Dr and Sequoia Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.