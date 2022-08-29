ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. APD says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to a gas station near Coors and Quail and found a person who appeared to be drunk passed out inside a vehicle.
Officials say officers got the person out of the vehicle, but the person got back into the vehicle. Police say this is when a confrontation happened, which led to multiple officers firing their weapons. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the person died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Police say a gun and magazines were recovered from the scene. No other information is available at this time. The scene is active and APD continues to investigate the incident.