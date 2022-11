ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead Thursday morning after a shooting involving New Mexico State Police. NMSP says its officers were involved in the shooting around Louisiana Blvd. and Montgomery Blvd.

According to NMSP, the suspect involved is dead and no officers were injured during the incident. NMSP says both directions of Louisiana Blvd. between Montgomery Blvd. and Natalie Ave. are closed while police investigate. No other information is available.