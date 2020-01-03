One citation issued out of 12 ART-related crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To date, there have been twelve crashes related to the Albuquerque Rapid Transit, eleven of those caused by drivers illegally entering the ART lane or turning left in front of buses.

But of those crashes, how many drivers have been cited for their traffic violations? A search of online court records only tuned up one citation.

That citation was written to Lobo basketball player Corey Manigault for an ART-related crash on December 18. Manigault was illegally turning left through the ART lane when he collided with the bus.

KRQE News 13 asked the Albuquerque Police Department how many citations officers have written to the drivers at fault for the crashes. A spokesperson for the department said he would have to try and track down the reports.

KRQE News 13 also asked if the two APD officers involved in ART crashes had been cited. APD said both officers will go through an internal crash board, which will determine whether the officer will be disciplined.

APD never responded with the number of crash-related citations it’s written. Officers are officially writing $80 citations for anyone they see violating ART traffic laws.