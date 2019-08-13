‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture moves to new location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just one month in, the city has already moved its massive “One Albuquerque” sculpture.

The big art piece debuted in front of the convention center in July. The city has since moved the 17,000 pound sign a half block down the road to the corner of Third and Tijeras, where it should stay when not at events.

The city says it costs about $5,500 just to move the statue. There are also new steel barricades around the sculpture.

The city says those are a temporary solution to keep people from walking under it after concerns were raised by disability advocates.

