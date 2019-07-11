‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture debuts at Civic Plaza

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Civic Plaza is home to a new $44,000 sculpture. The One Albuquerque sculpture sits outside the Convention Center. The city says it’s a powerful reminder of the ‘One Albuquerque’ spirit.

“It’s a visual point of reference for the substantive work that’s going on to make a safer, more innovative, more inclusive city as we continue on,” Carlos Contreras, CABQ Director of Innovation and Marketing, said.

The city says the artwork is mobile and will become a signature feature and photo opportunity on the plaza and at major events like Balloon Fiesta, River of Lights, and the State Fair.

The sculpture was funded partially by a $14,000 gift from the Senior Games organizing committee. Another $34,000 came from the lodgers’ tax.

Behind The Scenes: One Albuquerque Statue

Something big is coming to Civic Plaza.The One Albuquerque idea is a nod to our cultural history, but it is also a call to action, and this installation will be a powerful reminder of that spirit. Whether you are from here or have come here from afar; whether you call the city ‘ABQ’, ‘Albuquerque’, or ‘Burque,’ you have an important role to play in making this city the best place to live and thrive.Downtown ABQ Mainstreet Initiative Visit Albuquerque MoreThanGates – MTG Albuquerque Downtown Neighborhoods Association

Posted by Mayor Tim Keller on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Don't Miss