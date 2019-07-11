‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture debuts at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Civic Plaza is home to a new $44,000 sculpture. The One Albuquerque sculpture sits outside the Convention Center. The city says it’s a powerful reminder of the ‘One Albuquerque’ spirit.

“It’s a visual point of reference for the substantive work that’s going on to make a safer, more innovative, more inclusive city as we continue on,” Carlos Contreras, CABQ Director of Innovation and Marketing, said.

The city says the artwork is mobile and will become a signature feature and photo opportunity on the plaza and at major events like Balloon Fiesta, River of Lights, and the State Fair.

The sculpture was funded partially by a $14,000 gift from the Senior Games organizing committee. Another $34,000 came from the lodgers’ tax.