One Albuquerque Fund raises $17,000 to help the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is celebrating its first set of housing vouchers paid for by residents of Albuquerque. So far, the city has raised $17,000 through the One Albuquerque Fund to help the homeless get back on their feet.

The vouchers pay for a stable place to live. They’ve used $14,000 to help house two men who’ve been living on the streets for years.

“We are now hopefully breaking that cycle for those two individuals because of all the citizens, well, all the people in Albuquerque, who pitched in to provide funding for these housing vouchers,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The city is encouraging residents to donate to the fund instead of handing out money to people begging at intersections. To donate to the housing fund, click here.