One Albuquerque Fund provides COVID-19 relief efforts

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Charles Ashley, president and chair of One Albuquerque Fund

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the One Albuquerque Fund is to connect the community, businesses, and nonprofit organizations by coming together to support the people of the city especially in a time of crisis. As residents work through the coronavirus health crisis, the One Albuquerque Fund is providing COVID-19 relief.

Charles Ashley, the president and chair of the One Albuquerque Fund discusses how its providing support. To get involved with the fund or to make a donation, visit OneAlbuquerque.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss