One Albuquerque Fund provides COVID-19 relief efforts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the One Albuquerque Fund is to connect the community, businesses, and nonprofit organizations by coming together to support the people of the city especially in a time of crisis. As residents work through the coronavirus health crisis, the One Albuquerque Fund is providing COVID-19 relief.

Charles Ashley, the president and chair of the One Albuquerque Fund discusses how its providing support. To get involved with the fund or to make a donation, visit OneAlbuquerque.org.