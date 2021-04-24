One Albuquerque Cleanup Month kicks off in southeast quadrant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s annual spring clean-up events kicked off Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. During the One Albuquerque Cleanup Month, each quadrant of the city will have its own Saturday cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city provides dumpsters and recycling bins for people to drop off refuse and large items, as well as to help clean up neighborhoods. Volunteers filled up the bins Saturday.

This week, Solid Waste Department Director Matthew Whelan told us more about the mission to get more people involved in the effort this year. “We’re organizing with the neighborhood associations in those quadrants and we’re telling them, clean your neighborhood and bring it to us,” said Whelan.

Next week’s event covers northeast Albuquerque. Volunteer teams are encouraged to register online.