ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Earth Day, the City’s Solid Waste Management Department is inviting the community to participate in “One Albuquerque Cleanup Day.” The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, April 22.

Gather friends or neighbors and register to clean up your neighborhood, park, or other areas that need it. Groups that register before the April 13 deadline will receive bags and gloves for their cleanup. The department will take away what you collect at your cleanup. To learn more or register, visit www.cabq.gov/cleanup.