One Albuquerque Award granted to three local heroes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local heroes are being honored for their good deeds around the city.

Mayor Tim Keller gave three One Albuquerque Awards on Tuesday. Among the recipients were two city employees who went above and beyond during the Senior Games.

The third person was an Albuquerque bus driver. He was on his route when he came across a burning vehicle with the driver inside. He sprang into action and put out the flames himself.

“She tried to put it out with water, which doesn’t work, so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and one puff and put it out,” Brad Lewter said.

