‘On the Road with Aretha’ virtual concert series benefits Albuquerque youth experiencing homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Day Youth & Family Services is Albuquerque’s leading organization helping youth experiencing homelessness and they have announced their 10th Annual New Day benefit concert series with this year’s series taking place virtually.

This year’s series, “On the Road with Aretha” features concerts narrated by Aretha the dog, with the sounds of Albuquerque blues artist Hillary Smith. New Day Youth & Family Services board member John Nichols discusses the series.

Each concert in the series airs online at 7 p.m. The final concert will be held on Thursday, February 25, and will feature Nashville acts Kristina Train & Paul Olsen with Mark Raudabaugh, Leah Blevins, Layla Tucker, The Clouses, Jeff Coffin Trio, and LORE – Laura Reed and Laur Joamets.

Tickets cost $17 each and can be purchased online. With the purchase of a ticket, the live stream can be viewed for up to 48 hours after the show.

One hundred percent of the concerts’ proceeds go to New Day to support Albuquerque’s youth. New Day started in 1976 as Albuquerque’s first and only runaway shelter.

The organization strives to meet the needs of young people in trouble and offers a safe play for youth and services including counseling and case management, Life Skills Academy that allows youth to develop key skills, and a transitional living program. For more information on services provided by New Day, visit ndnm.org.