Omaree Varela’s stepfather to be re-sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stepfather serving time for the death of a 9-year-old Omaree Varela is scheduled to be re-sentenced Wednesday. If the defense gets its way, Stephen Casaus could be released from jail by the end of the year.

Omaree Varela was kicked to death by his mother, Synthia Varela, back in 2013. Casaus was originally sentenced to 30 years for his role in the child’s death, after he was convicted of child abuse resulting in death for not calling 911.

The appeals court then overturned Casaus’ conviction in November of last year, saying no one proved Omaree had a better chance of survival if Casaus called 911, and that the two doctors who testified did not provide any evidence that Omaree’s injuries, at the hands of his mother, could have been treated.

It was a big win for the defense then, and they’re hoping for another one on Wednesday. They are asking for 10.5 years. With good time, Casaus could be free by the end of this year.

Casaus is still serving time for federal drug charges. Synthia Varela was sentenced to 40 years in prison back in 2016.