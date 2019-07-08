Omaree Varela suspect back to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in the death of his stepson Omaree Varela could be let out of jail as soon as this fall.

Stephen Casaus’s wife Synthia admitted to kicking the 9-year-old to death in 2013. Stephen the stepdad, was convicted of child abuse resulting in death for not calling 911.

Last year, the Court of Appeals overturned that conviction saying no one ever proved Omaree would have had a better chance of survival if Casaus had called 911. Casaus’s conviction on the other charges including child abuse, not resulting in death, tampering with evidence and bribery of a witness stand.

Monday in court the two sides met to talk about re-sentencing.