ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Olympian and out-spoken activist Hope Solo will be in Albuquerque on Monday. The world-renowned soccer champion will be talking to UNM students about the challenges and accomplishments she’s faced in her career.

The night will also touch on equal rights and the work Solo has done for equal pay in women’s soccer. The event is free and open to the public.

The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. inside UNM’s Student Union Building.