Old, unkempt trees posing danger to city park goers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Another massive tree branch snapped overnight, this time at Hyder Park in Nob Hill. This is the third time in three months that News 13 has told you about a broken tree limb on city property. In one of those instances, a woman was severely injured at the Albuquerque Bio Park.

The gigantic Chinese Elm’s create a serene environment at Hyder Park. This morning visitors were stunned to find an enormous branch broke overnight, crashing onto the ground below. Nobody was hurt, but this isn’t the first time a branch this size has snapped.

In 2000, a little boy was hospitalized after being hit by a branch at Kit Carson Park.

In 2006 a man was killed by a cottonwood branch at Coronado Park and just last month a woman was hospitalized after a tree branch fell on her during a private event at the zoo. That woman is now suing the city.

Brothers and Sons Trees tell News 13 with a little maintenance this can be avoided. Adam Vasquez says trimming the limbs is critical for the tree’s health and for safety.

People we spoke with want these trees to be here for a long time, but say it’s up to the city to make that happen.

The city says many of its trees are reaching the end of their natural lifespans and they’re hoping a new initiative introduced back in April helps restore the City’s urban forest.

Vasquez says depending on how big the trees are and what kind of environment they’re in, trimming the limbs could cost anywhere between $1,500 to $4,000.