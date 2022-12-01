ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Well, it’s finally the last month of the year, which means it’s the holiday season. If you’re looking to get into the spirit, Friday night might have the perfect event for you.

On Friday evening, the Old Town Holiday Stroll will start at 5 p.m. Along with the festivities, a 30-foot sequoia tree replica will be lit. The tree will have 18,000 LED lights.

The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. at Plaza Don Luis alongside live music and holiday shopping. The stroll event events at 9 p.m.

The community might want to plan ahead because the city will be closing streets in Old Town starting at 3 p.m. Friday.