ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas as Old Town Plaza gets ready to light the Christmas tree. Red Shovel Landscape is a locally owned and operated business that assembles the Old Town Christmas tree.

The company has been assembling trees around the state for over 20 years but this is the second year they’ve done it for Albuquerque. “We believe that it’s absolutely fantastic because we get to serve the public… Serve our community. We know it brings a lot of joy during the holidays,” said Larry Espinoza, Director of Operations of Red Shovel Landscape.

The tree lighting will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. News 13’s morning crew of Stephanie Chavez, David Chavez, and Erica Meyer will be there to MC the event.