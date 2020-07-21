Old Town portal market to reopen Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will once again be able to shop for handmade jewelry in Old Town. The portal market is set to reopen on Thursday with new COVID-safe measures in place. That includes social distancing, contactless payments, and more cleaning. The vendors on the east side of the plaza will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss