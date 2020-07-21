Old Town portal market to reopen Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People will once again be able to shop for handmade jewelry in Old Town. The portal market is set to reopen on Thursday with new COVID-safe measures in place. That includes social distancing, contactless payments, and more cleaning. The vendors on the east side of the plaza will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day