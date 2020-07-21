Old Town portal market to reopen Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - During the coronavirus pandemic, there are many residents of New Mexico who are still being diagnosed with cancer or are undergoing treatment. The need for the services of the American Cancer Society are heightened now more than ever.

Volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Cyndi Montoya discusses their Relay for Life event and how one of their largest fundraisers of the year is going virtual. The Relay for Life Central New Mexico event is scheduled for August 21, 2020, however, the American Cancer Society continues to search for a community partner with a large parking lot that will be a host location.