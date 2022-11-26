ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small Business Saturday kicked off on Nov. 26, the event encourages people to shop locally and support small businesses.

People came out to Old Town Albuquerque to the ‘Small Business Saturday’ event with the city and Mayor Tim Keller. Keller said, “shopping small keeps dollars in the local economy.”

Dean Johnson from the Taos Pueblo and his business showcased the work of over 20 Native artists. “The local support keeps his business and culture alive,” said Dean Johnson.

The City of Albuquerque is encouraging people to shop small throughout the holiday season.