Old Town gets new visitor center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visit Albuquerque held a grand opening for its new visitor information center in Old Town.

The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting Friday at the new facility at Rio Grande and Mountain. It was launched in partnership with the building owners, who also own Old Town’s Church Street Cafe.

“…Also, an opportunity beyond visitors for locals to come get reacquainted when their friends and family are going to be in town, where do you get those ideas from?” Tania Armenta of Visit Albuquerque said.

The center already had a soft opening in the fall. Since then, more than 4,000 people have already checked it out.