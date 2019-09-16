Old Town construction to halt for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The streets near Old Town are a mess just weeks before Balloon Fiesta, but the city says they won’t let it affect tourist traffic.

The city says the project involves improving curbs and gutters along Rio Grande from Central to I-40. The cement work started last week and will continue until the fiesta starts. At that point, work will be halted as part of a city-wide construction moratorium.

The city says once Balloon Fiesta is over, work will resume with paving taking place. The project is expected to be complete by mid-November. Old Town is one of the busiest areas in town during Balloon Fiesta.