ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year.

The Christmas tree in Old Town is now lit for the season. The tree lighting ceremony happened Friday evening at Plaza Don Luis.

This year, the tree has 18-thousand lights on it. After it was lit, people were able to stroll around the Old Town and enjoy entertainment and participate in the shop and stroll.