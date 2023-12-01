ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is now officially the holiday season in Old Town as the tree was lit up in the plaza. The Don Luis Plaza was packed with people all ready to ring in the holiday season. “Its amazing. Its a beautiful gathering of local community and just supporting local, so its amazing you just see all your friends and family and everybody is having a great time,” said Nicole Abreu who attended the event.

News 13’s morning of Stephanie Chavez, David Romero, and Erica Meyer were there to help with the countdown to the tree lighting. There was also Mariachi and local school choirs and a holiday shopping stroll after the tree lighting.