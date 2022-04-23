ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town threw a birthday party for the Duke City and everyone came out ready to celebrate. The party lasted from noon to four for Albuquerque’s 316th birthday.

There were a ton of performances, from a mariachi band to folkloric dancing, and a Caribbean-Brazilian band. There was even stuff for the kids, like a rock-climbing wall and face paintings.

People said they knew it was going to be a good time as soon as they arrived. “Got over here and saw some old friends I haven’t seen in a while. The vendors, everybody gets along real good. Thank God the weather’s great and sunny. Everyone’s healthy, everyone’s doing good,” said Joseph Olona, who was in attendance. “Good music, everything’s going good.”

There were even specialty drinks for the occasion. Boxing Bear created a “Bear-Queño” IPA and the taproom made a special birthday celebration cocktail for the event.