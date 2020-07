ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebrity made a stop in Albuquerque to support a local business. The Wild Rose Boutique in Old Town posted a photo this week with singer Lana Del Rey.

Last year, the singer performed at the Kiva Auditorium and during that trip she was seen enjoying and supporting local businesses. The photo appears to show the singer picking up a pair of new boots. Wild Rose says they are thrilled to be a planned stop on Lana’s trip.