Old fire station sale nears approval

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City council could approve the sale of an old fire station in the historic EDO district Monday.

The Highland Fire Station at Silver and High Street has been vacant since 2012. The city put the property up for sale earlier this year, and the Hellenic Community of New Mexico was the only bidder at $195,000.

That group runs the Greek Orthodox Church across the street, which hosts the Grecian Festival every October. The bidding price is $3,000 more than the appraisal, so the extra balance would go to Albuquerque Fire Rescue.