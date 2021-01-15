Old Albuquerque house saved from demolition by Landmarks Commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An old house on the corner of Coal Avenue and 6th Street in Downtown Albuquerque will stay put for now, after the city denied its demolition. The house has been there for more than 50 years, now a developer is being told they cannot tear it down, because of its historical and cultural significance.

The blue home – now surrounded by apartments – looks out of place, but it once served as a boarding house for people coming to Albuquerque to work at the railyards. Nobody has lived in the 2,400 square-foot home for at least twenty years. Now the doors are boarded up, windows broken, and the city has declared it a substandard dwelling. Still, on Wednesday evening the city’s Landmarks Commission denied the developer’s request to tear the house down, saying it’s still in good condition and should be preserved.

The city says they’ve been working with the property owners on potentially relocating the building, which the Downtown Neighborhood Association says is the better option. “It does have some history, perhaps the city has another historic lot they could put it on,” said Ron, R.C. Casias, the President of the Silver Platinum Downtown Neighborhood Association.

The cost to relocate the home would be between $150,000 and $200,000. The city’s planning department says they expect the developer to appeal the landmark commission’s decision. If they do, it’ll go in front of the council by spring for their decision.

Once a decision is made, the county is hoping to purchase the property to build a veterans’ center with housing, and services like case management, employment help, therapy, and behavioral health services.