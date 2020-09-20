Oktoberfest celebrated in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to support small businesses as the state continues to reopen slowly. The Chamber of Commerce kicked off its new initiative to support local businesses for the next 40 days with an Oktoberfest event earlier on Saturday.

In a COVID-safe way, locals were treated to specials on food, drinks, and merchandise from small businesses along Southern Boulevard. The city says the event is especially important in a COVID world. “What we’re trying to do is get people to come back out to these restaurants, to shop locally again,” said Jerry Schalow, President/CEO of the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce. “The big focus is to shop, drink, eat, and play local.” Rio Rancho’s Oktoberfest runs through October 31.

