Oklahoma man wants lost dog back after it was found, adopted in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What would you do, if your pet went missing, then was adopted by someone else? That’s what an Oklahoma man says happened to him when his dog ended up in New Mexico. He desperately wants the dog back, but the City of Albuquerque says it followed all the rules to find it a new home.

Brian Walton says for nearly two years, his Yorkie Jax never left his side. “He turned out to be my best friend he went everywhere with me,” Walton says.

That was until Jax went missing from his home in Oklahoma back in June. “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances, who would have ever thought my dog would end up in New Mexico,” Walton says. He searched for days with no luck before going out of town for two weeks, with little to no cell phone service.

Walton says he came home, to an email from animal microchip company Petlink, saying there had been a transfer of ownership. “I don’t know who dropped the ball, Petlink should never have the authority to transfer anything without anyone’s consent ever. That’s not their dog to give away,” Walton says.

Turns out Jax, was found in Albuquerque and brought to Animal Welfare on July 4. Then adopted by another family on July 14. According to Animal Welfare’s policy, they hold micro-chipped animals for seven days before putting them up for adoption. Animal Welfare officials say, they tried to contact Walton over the phone and by mail before putting Jax up for adoption. However, they say he didn’t answer. Walton claims, he never got a call, “Was there ever a letter sent from Albuquerque? No,” Walton says.

Animal Welfare says they did their due diligence, the new owner adopted Jax by the city’s rule book and they say they have no reason to reverse it. Frustrated, Walton took to social media posting photos and information about the woman who adopted Jax, pleading that she return him. “I would buy them a brand-new dog and bring it to them 10:20 I just wanted my dog back,” Walton says.

Walton says he’s been told by Animal Welfare that the woman has opted not to give the dog back. Walton says he is considering taking legal action. In a statement, Animal Welfare says they learned that Jax had been impounded in Oklahoma three times in the last nine months. KRQE News 13 did reach out to Jax’s current owner but did not hear back.