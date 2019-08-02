Officials unveil new 2019 New Mexico State Fair beer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, fair officials announced a new German-style Pilsner by Canteen Brewhouse as the 2019 New Mexico State Fair beer.

“Canteen Brewhouse has an amazing pedigree and legacy in the Albuquerque beer scene,” said the general manager of Expo New Mexico Dan Mourning in a press release. “They consistently brew amazing beer and their ability to evolve their brand and their brews in the competitive marketplace is a testament to their longevity. We couldn’t be more pleased for the opportunity to commission a specialty State Fair beer with a heritage brewery,” said Mourning.

The New Mexico State Fair Pilsner will also be entered into the 2019 Great American Beer Festival which takes place in early October. The beer will be sold at Canteen Brewhouse with most of the cans being sold exclusively at the Fairgrounds during the 2019 New Mexico State Fair.

Canteen Brewhouse is celebrating its 25th anniversary, making it the oldest continually operating Albuquerque brewery.