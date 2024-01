ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen provided an update Wednesday on the Juvenile Detention Center disturbance that occurred on Christmas.

The incident lasted about five hours and started around 3:30 p.m. According to the sheriff, 13 juveniles were able to take control of a pod. Of the 13, three of the juveniles were at least 18 years old.

This is a developing story.