ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials held a news conference Tuesday June 21, to announce the launch of a new downtown program called, ‘Downtown TEAM.’ The Targeted Enforcement and Active Monitoring, or TEAM, is a program where the city is partnering with businesses downtown to increase police presence.

The new program is scheduled to start after July 4, the main issue officials hope to address is public safety. Mayor Tim Keller says the city will be opening a new police station downtown, which is scheduled to be open later this summer. They will also be adding lights throughout downtown, including the various alleys. The new initiative also includes having officers present at peak times in the right places, like when the bars close on weekends and different parking lots where people tend to gather. Another time highlighted by officials is evening hours when people may be out eating dinner or walking through the area.