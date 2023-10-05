ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta public safety officials are making sure everyone is ready to safely enjoy this year’s event. Thursday, members of Balloon Fiesta staff, APD and NMSP shared details about their plan for the 2023 Balloon Fiesta.

Officials spoke on their improved communications plan and what they’re doing to curb crime around Albuquerque while the city sees an influx of tourists. “We’ve put a tremendous amount of resources along Central Blvd. and a lot of our shopping areas to clear out the areas and ensure that there’s a strong police presence. And that the individuals that sometimes cause discomfort for others know that the police department is there,” APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said.

NMSP will be hosting tag your tots at Balloon Fiesta and law enforcement is collaborating with the city to improve alert systems in the event of an emergency. Officials encourage guests to download the Balloon Fiesta app to stay up to date on alerts and park and flight conditions.