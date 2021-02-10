Officials show support for broadband expansion in East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are showing support for broadband expansion in the East Mountains. The commission approved a resolution Tuesday night, declaring a commitment to do everything it can to improve service.

That includes applying for a USDA community connect grant and going to the legislature. There is still no timeline for when improvements could be made.

Currently, a House bill is aiming to improve broadband services in the state. House Bill 10 is called the Connect New Mexico Act. It would use $950,000 from the state’s general fund to create a broadband division. The division would work to get every New Mexico community connected.