Officials remind parents and children to practice ditch safety during COVID-19 closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With kids at home, the Ditch & Water Safety Task Force urges parents to talk with their children about the importance of staying out of ditches and arroyos.

Officials say as the weather is getting warmer people are seeking alternative recreation options while many other places are closed. They want to remind the public that ditches and arroyos are never safe.

“With the weather warming up and kids home from school, we’re seeing an increase in people seeking alternate outdoor recreation options,” said Joanie Griffin, Ditch and Water Safety Coordinator in a press release. “Unfortunately, this means some are using the ditches and arroyos as play areas, and this is unsafe—regardless of what the weather may be. The area ditches have a strong undertow and are never safe to play in. Flash flooding in the arroyos can happen any time. Our message to everyone – is stay away, and find safe places to play.”

Officials also say that there is a misconception that flooding only occurs when it’s raining in Albuquerque but more often than not, it’s raining in the mountains and flooding will occur in Albuquerque and the surrounding areas, causing the arroyos to fill quickly, turning deadly.

“We encourage kids and families to get outside and find safe ways to enjoy the warm weather and beautiful Albuquerque landscapes,” said Griffin in the same press release. “Ditches and arroyos are never safe, and we hope all parents will remind their children of the very real dangers of these areas.”

