NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two hikers rescued from Sunday’s avalanche in Colorado were from Albuquerque. The body of a third person has also been recovered.

Emergency responders learned Sunday Morning about the rock fall and avalanche on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park. Crews rescued two hikers Sunday afternoon, a 27-year old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Albuquerque. The body of a third hiker, whose identity has not been released, was still stuck o n the mountain.

Tuesday park officials say crews took advantage of a break in the weather to airlift the body out. It is not clear whether or he is from Albuquerque too.