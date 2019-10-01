Officials hold conference for students and family to complete 2020 FAFSA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new statewide campaign is helping more students pay for college. On Tuesday, a press conference is being held to remind students and families of the benefits FAFSA has to offer.

“I think it’s important because even if you go to a really great school and get a really great job you’re still going to have a lot of debt and I don’t want that hanging over my head,” said student Nilay Jones.

Organizations across New Mexico have teamed up for the FAFSA Completion campaign to increase the number of federal aid completions. Officials say around $21 million of federal grant money is left on the table each year because students aren’t completing their applications.

FAFSA is required to receive the governor’s new proposed Opportunity Scholarship.