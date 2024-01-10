ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City and state leaders along with community members celebrated the groundbreaking of the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center. “This project of course includes two pools, an indoor Olympic size pool, and a 60-thousand square foot building. It’s going to be the largest venue in the state,” said Josh Herbert, former aquatic manager.

Meanwhile, the city hosted a pre-bid conference for interested contractors earlier this week with a request for proposals going out on January 16. There is not a set date on when the community can see the final product of the center.