Officials break ground on new South Valley Respite Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are breaking ground on a new respite center. The center, located in the South Valley will be a place for families to take their aging family members for a temporary stay.

The center has been in the works for nearly 10 years. It will have around 16 beds and also provide additional support to family members.

Officials say a study was done a few years ago that showed the South Valley didn’t have enough opportunities for aging adults. Officials say they will continue to seek funding from the legislature for furnishings.

So far the project has cost $1.8 million