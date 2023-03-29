ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Veteran’s Integration Center is breaking ground Wednesday for a new facility to house homeless veterans. The 20,000 square-foot center would be built on about three acres near Gibson and I-25.

Plans for the center include 42 beds and 33 units of low-income housing, along with substance abuse treatment, mental health care and financial assistance. It will also have a food pantry, donation center, walking track, dog park, gymnasium, and more. The entire project is expected to cost around $18 million.