ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities released the identity of a man they believed stabbed someone in Albuquerque on Thursday.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), a person picked up a man identified as Jeramiah Salyards, 25, of Roswell, and drove to McDonald’s at Lomas and San Pedro Drive. Salyards allegedly stabbed the person who picked him up, and he was taken to the hospital with a critical wound.

APD stated Salyards ran from police while armed with a knife. Police shot at him, and he died from gunshot wounds. There were bystanders at a bus stop, and two of them were hit by gunfire. One was treated and released; the other is still at the hospital.

Salyards had a criminal history, which included a stabbing of a city bus driver in 2020.

APD’s Force Review Board, Superintendent of Police Reform, and Multi-Agency Task Force are involved in the investigation.