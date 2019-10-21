Officials aim for Albuquerque to be next ‘age friendly’ city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What places do you think of for living out the golden years? City officials want Albuquerque to be the next city for seniors.

City officials say they’ve partnered with AARP in hopes of making Albuquerque an “age-friendly” designation with the World Health Organization.

Officials also say following this past summer’s Senior Games, they believe Albuquerque is the right spot for seniors.

“We’re really excited, we’re going to become the fourth largest in the nation with seniors when it comes to 2030, it’s an amazing endeavor,” said CABQ Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez. “We know we offer a variety of whether it’s not our culture, our climate, but this is a place where community members thrive.”

The City of Albuquerque will work with non-profits and with the private sector to identify what they can improve to make the city more senior-friendly. They’ll explain at Monday’s council meeting how they’ll look at housing, outdoor spaces and social participation just to name a few.