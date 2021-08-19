Officers taken to UNMH following northeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department vehicles are lining both sides of Lomas Blvd near the University of New Mexico Hospital Thursday following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Four officers are injured. One officer is in critical condition after taking a bullet to the chest above his vest. The second officer was shot in the arm and is currently in surgery. The third officer was shot in the center of his bulletproof vest. The fourth officer was injured with shrapnel/glass.

Police say the shooting happened after a robbery gone wrong at the Dutch Bros near Mountain and Juan Tabo Thursday morning.

It’s unknown at this time the officer’s condition. Police say one suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Several others have been detained. APD was searching for another suspect. However, they say a second suspect has been detained and taken into custody.

Anyone with photos or video evidence in the investigation can be made anonymous tips through this portal. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.