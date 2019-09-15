Officers investigate stabbing in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a stabbing that has left a victim with critical injuries.

APD reports that they are actively investigating a stabbing that took place in the area if 8700 Central Ave SE around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and was last known to be in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the stabbing. This is a developing story.

