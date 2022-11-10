ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning left one man dead in downtown Albuquerque. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says the suspect lunged at officers with a knife when he was shot.

Medina said the suspect was involved in a disturbance earlier Wednesday morning. He said around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a bank to reports of an individual smashed a window with a rock. The same suspect approached APD’s criminal transport center around 1 a.m. Thursday morning in downtown Albuquerque. Medina says when officers tried to make contact with the suspect he pulled out a knife and lunged at officers.

“At this point we had two taser deployments and two officers deployed deadly force,” Medina said. The suspect later died at a hospital. No officers were injured in the incident. APD says they have had multiple run ins with the suspect, including three criminal trespassing charges in the past two months. The identity of the man has not been released.